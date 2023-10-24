US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee's campaign chair assaulted, according to Houston police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was reportedly assaulted at the office of Houston mayoral candidate US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee on Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The attack happened at Jackson-Lee's satellite office in the 4400 block of Almeda Road just before 10 a.m., according to police.

HPD said a suspect allegedly attacked 66-year-old Gerald Womack, Jackson-Lee's campaign chair. Police say the two are familiar and that he was harassing Womack for six months.

Womack reportedly told police that they began arguing when he saw the man inside the building that morning. The two got into an argument, and the suspect punched Womack in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

A minor scuffle ensued before the suspect left the building on foot, according to police. According to HPD, one officer said Womack did sustain a large bump on his head from the assault.

A statement was sent out by the mayoral candidate's office, which read in part:



"We are deeply concerned by these attacks, and this is yet another example of how dangerous conspiracy rhetoric inflamed by Republican extremists has real consequences where people get hurt. We have taken additional security measures and we will continue to move forward with our task at hand to elect the best choice for Mayor of Houston, Sheila Jackson Lee."

According to police, this case will be considered an assault on an elderly person.