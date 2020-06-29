Food & Drink

Shaq's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-A-Roni', now available at Papa John's

Shaquille O'Neal's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-a-Roni', is now available at Papa John's with some of the proceeds going to charity.

"It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement," O'Neal, a Papa John's board member and restaurant owner, said in a statement.

The 16-inch extra-large pizza reportedly comes with 66 pieces of pepperoni.

Papa John's says each slice is huge and "loaded with extra pepperoni and extra cheese on fresh original dough, stretched thin with toppings all the way to the edge."

The Shaq-A-Roni pizza will be available at participating Papa John's locations nationwide through August 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcharitynbacoronavirusbasketballpizzacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD closing schools due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Houston nightclub says it's not a club, so what is it?
Top Harris Co. prosecutor shares post comparing protesters to Nazis
Facebook Live shooter released from prison early
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing
2 people shot at Florida Amazon facility, authorities say
Archbishop, several others test positive for COVID-19
Show More
People crowd downtown club in wake of Gov. Abbott's orders
Astros to train for 2020 season at UH baseball fields
Fewer rain showers this week, but the dust will return
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
More TOP STORIES News