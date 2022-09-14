Sexual assault suspect dies during booking process at Galveston County Jail, sheriff's office says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died while he was going through the booking process at Galveston County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Investigators said 40-year-old Brodrick Demoures Davis was arrested by Galveston police for a sexual assault charge on Sept. 4, just after midnight.

Davis was in jail for about five hours before he died "after an incident," according to Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady.

"Since this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further," Roady said in a statement.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers are awaiting a toxicology report.

No further details were given.

SEE ALSO: Family seeks change after son dies in Galveston County Jail in 2015