'Sex robot brothels' banned in Harris County

The Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously voted Tuesday to ban sex bot brothels.Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan says the new rules regarding sex robot brothels matched language recently adopted by the City of Houston.The ban prohibits the use of a sex robot at a business, but does not prevent the sales of the robots.Ryan also says the new regulations have been rearranged into sections based on the type of business."These businesses can be havens for human trafficking and other serious crimes," Ryan said. "The revisions will allow law enforcement to better protect our community."New definitions were also created for adult motels, adult cabarets adult cabaret, entertainers, adult bookstores, theaters and arcades.The adult arcade definition now includes businesses where the public is invited to interact with a device or object, including an anthropomorphic device or object designed for one or many persons to engage in specified sexual activities.The new section will require businesses to post a sign containing educational information regarding human trafficking.Any violations of the new regulations will result in a $4,000 fine and up to one year in jail.