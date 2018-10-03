TECHNOLOGY

TIMELINE: Sorting out Houston's battle with the sex robot brothel

Sorting out Houston's battle with the robot sex brothel

HOUSTON, Texas --
A controversial robot sex brothel wants to open up shop in Houston.

"KinkySDolls" has robot sex dolls available to customers at its primary location in Toronto, where customers pay for use of the dolls and a private room. The sessions range anywhere from 30 minutes up to two hours.

The owner said the dolls are designed to appear as adults. They are available for sale to the clients, with prices starting at $2,500.

The video above breaks down what has happened since the brothel first announced its plan to come to Houston.
