Sex assault victim found naked and beaten: Neighbors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police is asking the public's help in finding a man who both physically and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman in southwest Houston.Police say on Sunday, Dec. 8 between 7 and 8 p.m., the woman was walking from the Southwest Freeway to a Family Dollar store on Bissonnet. A man in a silver SUV approached her and told her to get inside the vehicle. When she refused, he physically forced her inside, according to police.Officers say the suspect then drove her to another location where he physically and sexually assaulted her. He then took her to the end of Burning Hills Drive near S Braeswood Boulevard and left her.That's when the woman began knocking on doors of homes along the street. One family answered and said she came by around midnight. They say the woman was naked and her wrists were bound."She was in shock," the homeowner told ABC13 on Monday. "She was beat up very badly. We brought her in and when she came into the house, all she could do was apologize for bothering us."The homeowner said the victim was beaten so badly, her eyes were swollen shut."We reassured her that she was safe, that she was okay," said the homeowner.The victim told police she did not know the suspect. Meanwhile, HPD's special victims division is investigating.There was another incident that took place shortly after Christmas on Dec. 29 involving a 19-year-old victim. It happened while the victim was walking after leaving a restaurant near Buffalo Speedway.Police say the suspect then walked up behind the victim, attacked her and began strangling her. The suspect sexually assaulted her and then took off with her belongings, including her wallet, phone, and debit card. According to authorities, the victim also lost consciousness during the attack.Police say there's no indication that the two sexual assaults are connected, but as standard practice, they are looking into it.Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.