Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of child sought by authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office are asking for your help locating a man recently charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.Cody Harrison Towner, 37, is known to frequent the Katy area and is considered a 'known felon,' authorities say.They describe him as 5'11" and weighing about 150 pounds with several tattoos on his arms and legs, and a distinctive tattoo of a musical note on his neck.The Constable's office says Towner was involved in a chase with Harris County deputies. They posted a photo of a white pickup that had crashed into a stop sign and say Towner is still on the streets."He is a dangerous individual," said investigator Mike Puente. "We ask for the public's help in locating him."Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable dispatch at 281-463-6666.