suspect images

Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of child sought by authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office are asking for your help locating a man recently charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Cody Harrison Towner, 37, is known to frequent the Katy area and is considered a 'known felon,' authorities say.

They describe him as 5'11" and weighing about 150 pounds with several tattoos on his arms and legs, and a distinctive tattoo of a musical note on his neck.

The Constable's office says Towner was involved in a chase with Harris County deputies. They posted a photo of a white pickup that had crashed into a stop sign and say Towner is still on the streets.

"He is a dangerous individual," said investigator Mike Puente. "We ask for the public's help in locating him."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable dispatch at 281-463-6666.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkatycar chasesex abuse against childrensex assaultsexually assaultsex crimesuspect imageschild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPECT IMAGES
Men accused of robbing, tying up teens during their online classes
Police looking for 'person of interest' in toddler's death
Person of interest wanted in officer's death, records show
3 arrested in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Dad of 3 kids killed wants to get to the bottom of fire cause
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark hotel
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
Show More
The Fill Station: Beer, bourbon and barbecue!
11-year-old relies on plasma donations for survival
ABC13's Blood Drive at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd's death
Has COVID-19 hit the Astros? 8 pitchers out due to protocols
More TOP STORIES News