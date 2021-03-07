HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas in the spring can be a beautiful scene with bluebonnets in bloom and the brown vegetation giving way to an awakening of greenery. It can also mean dangerous and fast-moving storms that bring damage and other threats to the region.
Severe Weather Awareness Week happens March 8-12 this year.
It's a time designed to remind and educate people about the seasonal threats that severe weather can bring and how to avoid them.
RELATED: Weather U: What's the difference between a weather watch and a warning?
The ABC13 Eyewitness News Accuweather team has produced a series of videos known as Weather U that spotlight a variety of threats that we've seen in the Houston area over the years.
You can watch the Weather U series on your ABC13 connected apps like Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps will enhance your understanding of our climate.
To download the free app, search "ABC13 Houston" on your home streaming devices.
Read more about our streaming apps and take a tour
Visit our Roku channel page
Visit our Amazon Fire App page
In honor of the week, the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service Office is offering a series of free webinars to describe springtime weather hazards in southeast Texas.
Monday, March 8
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Online webinar registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1181117794064432141
Tuesday, March 9 (in Spanish)
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Online webinar registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4326147660015412493
SEE ALSO: ABC13 Weather page with the latest forecast, weather maps and radar views from around southeast Texas
Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021 encourages preparation well ahead of storms
BE PREPARED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News