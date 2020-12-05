Seven Lakes volleyball returns to state championship with win over Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven Lakes (23-1) has faced their share of challenges this year, but the Spartans continue to roll.Friday night, they beat district rival Katy 3-1 to advance to the 6A state tournament. It was the first time two schools from Katy ISD played in the regional final.Katy took the first set 25-22, then Seven Lakes won the next three 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.Emma Schroeder and Mayo Olibale made plays at the net, and Ally Batenhorst provided 29 kills.It's special for Batenhorst because the last time the Spartans went to state in 2017, she was a freshman playing alongside older sister, Dani. Now she's a senior and gets to play at state with younger sister and SMU-commit, Casey.The Spartans are ranked 4th in the state, and they will face San Antonio Wagner on Monday at 5 p.m. at Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.