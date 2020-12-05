Seven Lakes volleyball returns to state championship with win over Katy

By Joseph Gleason
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven Lakes (23-1) has faced their share of challenges this year, but the Spartans continue to roll.

Friday night, they beat district rival Katy 3-1 to advance to the 6A state tournament. It was the first time two schools from Katy ISD played in the regional final.

Katy took the first set 25-22, then Seven Lakes won the next three 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.

Emma Schroeder and Mayo Olibale made plays at the net, and Ally Batenhorst provided 29 kills.

It's special for Batenhorst because the last time the Spartans went to state in 2017, she was a freshman playing alongside older sister, Dani. Now she's a senior and gets to play at state with younger sister and SMU-commit, Casey.

The Spartans are ranked 4th in the state, and they will face San Antonio Wagner on Monday at 5 p.m. at Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers moving into the Houston area
List of Houston-area hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccine first
2 deputies injured in W. Harris County crash
Couple beats on man's truck before shooting him, witnesses say
26-year-old man found shot to death near Katy
What scientists say about Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Show More
Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 5
'Our kids are the sacrifices': Parents push schools to open
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
More TOP STORIES News