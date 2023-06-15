All three victims told police that the suspect gave them drinks at a Houston bar, and they don't remember anything after that. Police believe the man has more victims.

Serial sex assault suspect met his alleged victims online before meeting them at bars, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man arrested last month and charged with three sexual assaults so far is believed to have more victims, according to Houston police.

Uffot Williams is accused of three sexual assaults that took place between October 2021 and January 2022.

According to investigators, all three victims say they met Williams online and then met up with him at bars on Richmond and Westheimer. They all told police that Williams gave them drinks, and they don't remember anything after that.

The victims are all African American women between the ages of 25 and 30.

"Meeting online, taking them out to the same location, and then them waking up naked, and he's nowhere to be found. That's pretty common, and we believe he may have done this to other people within the community," Ramona Chapa, an investigator with the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Adult Sex Crimes Division, said.

Authorities say Williams would often go to The Locker Room sports bar on Ennis Street and Uptown Lounge on Richmond Avenue.

Williams was arrested on May 15 and booked into the Harris County Jail, but if you have had any interactions with him, you are urged to contact police.

SEE RELATED STORY: Video shows man following woman before assaulting her near college campus

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.