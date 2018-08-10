Serial rapist who attacked 4 Harris County women learns his fate

Reginald Bond will spend the rest of his life in prison for a string of brutal attacks against women in Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A serial rapist will spend the rest of his life in prison after a string of brutal assaults against women.

Reginald Bond was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after his conviction for a 2014 rape, but he has ties to seven other assaults in Saint Louis and four in Harris County.

Bond would pick out women who lived in apartment complexes, and would sneak into their homes after they fell asleep while watching television.

Bond would then spend hours in their apartments, terrorizing his victims.
