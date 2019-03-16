Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him: police

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- After months of going underground, police said a serial predator targeting young boys has resurfaced, luring and molesting a 13-year-old boy in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.Investigators say the teen was walking towards a McDonald's on March 10 when the suspect drove by.He asked the boy if he wanted to make some quick cash pumping his gas.Police said the teen agreed and got in his car. But instead of driving to the gas station across the street, as he originally said, the suspect took the boy to an undisclosed location.Detectives said the suspect played porn on his phone before molesting the child."Wow," said Hunting Park resident Darren Evans. "This is the first time I'm hearing about this."But investigators said it's not the first time this has happened. In fact, detectives believe this same man is connected to more than a handful of other incidents dating back to May 2017 based on the suspect's habits:May 9, 2017 - 3301 Ridge AvenueNovember 13, 2017 - 6600 Stenton AvenueNovember 16, 2017 - Stenton Avenue & Haines StreetNovember 21, 2017 - 20th Street & 66th AvenueApril 26, 2018 - 5800 Baltimore AvenueMarch 10, 2019 - 3130 W. Hunting Park AvenueDetectives said the suspect drove a silver colored Dodge Avenger, including in this most recent incident."It's terrible. I have children myself. You always have to be aware of situations like that," said resident Ronnie Brody.Police are issuing a warning to parents and children, particularly young boys, to beware and stay alert."If he lives around here, he's going to get caught. You can't keep that up around here. It's too congested for someone not to know him," Evans said.If you have any information on this week's incident or recognize the vehicle, you're asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.