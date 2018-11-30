Police say serial killer Samuel Little may be linked to two cases in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Sgt. Richard Rodriguez of HPD's cold case squad talks about two cases that may be linked to serial killer Samuel Little.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston police cold case squad believes that serial killer Samuel Little may have killed at least two young women here in Houston.

Little, a 78-year-old inmate, says he has killed 90 people as he moved across the country for nearly four decades.

Little has agreed to talk to authorities about his killings in exchange for being moved from a California prison to a prison in North Texas.

The Texas Rangers and HPD cold case investigator Sgt. Richard Rodriguez interviewed Little in prison.

Rodriguez sat down with ABC13 to detail what he has uncovered so far.

Sgt. Rodriguez says he traveled to meet in person with Little last month.

"Talking to him, my initial impressions of him was that it's like I'm talking to a grandpa, and that's really how he came across," said Rodriguez.

Little gave details that appear to possibly match two unsolved cold case murders here in the Houston area. The cases are from the 1970s and from the 1980s.

"He admits committing at least one murder here in Houston, and he also did say he didn't like Houston very much, so he didn't spend a whole lot of time here," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says Little would travel to Houston during that time via I-10.

"He was driving into town, got that urge, pulled off the freeway, started driving around a little, found somebody, picked her up, she told him where to go, they drove over there," Rodriguez said. "He's admitting to not having sex with her, but admitted to killing her and dumping her on the side of the road and driving off."

The victim he describes was an African-American female prostitute, in her early 20s.

"One of the cases we are looking at, we still have yet to identify her, so she is a Jane Doe at this point," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says he has more detective work to do and will be re-interviewing Little in the next several weeks. He hopes it will lead to conclusively closing at least one cold case.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
serial killerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Alaska governor issues disaster declaration after quakes
Alaska earthquake damages Anchorage TV station KTVA
'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
Houston police union sues to stop Prop B implementation
Worker rescued from trench at plant in north Harris County
These Houston freeways are closed this weekend
Deadly San Marcos apartment fire intentionally set
Show More
Damaged plane engine prompts emergency landing in Las Vegas
Student arrested for bringing a gun to Milby HS
Sketch released of intruder who stabbed 71-year-old in shower
Northside Salvation Army to close men's shelter
Swing by this 2.5 ton gingerbread house for FREE this weekend
More News