Coast Guard suspends search for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard announced on Friday that it has suspended its search for a 22-year-old man who went into the water early Thursday morning.Sergy Estrada went missing after his 12-foot jon boat sank near the Galveston jetties.Crews searched approximately 227 square miles for over 40 combined hours, the Coast Guard said.Watchstanders got a call around 1 a.m. Thursday that three men had fallen into the water after their boat capsized. Watchstanders launched a helicopter crew and a boat crew to search for the individuals.At about 1:30 a.m., a Houston pilot crew notified the Coast Guard that they had rescued two of the people from the water and brought them ashore. Emergency medical services personnel transported the two men to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. They were reportedly listed as stable.The three people were reportedly in the water together for quite a while before a wave separated them."It is never easy making the decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and it's only made after careful consideration of many resources and factors," said Capt. Keith Donohue. "After spending time with Sergy's family over the past couple of days, I know how profoundly they miss their loved one, and I wish them the best during this difficult time."Officials say Estrada is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green construction shirt and blue jeans. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.