water search

Coast Guard suspends search for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard announced on Friday that it has suspended its search for a 22-year-old man who went into the water early Thursday morning.

Sergy Estrada went missing after his 12-foot jon boat sank near the Galveston jetties.

Crews searched approximately 227 square miles for over 40 combined hours, the Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders got a call around 1 a.m. Thursday that three men had fallen into the water after their boat capsized. Watchstanders launched a helicopter crew and a boat crew to search for the individuals.

At about 1:30 a.m., a Houston pilot crew notified the Coast Guard that they had rescued two of the people from the water and brought them ashore. Emergency medical services personnel transported the two men to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. They were reportedly listed as stable.

The three people were reportedly in the water together for quite a while before a wave separated them.

"It is never easy making the decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and it's only made after careful consideration of many resources and factors," said Capt. Keith Donohue. "After spending time with Sergy's family over the past couple of days, I know how profoundly they miss their loved one, and I wish them the best during this difficult time."

Officials say Estrada is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green construction shirt and blue jeans. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonsearchcoast guardrescuesearch and rescuewater searchmissing manmissing personboat accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER SEARCH
Coast Guard searches for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston
Teen who died while fishing slipped along steep bank, deputies say
Coast Guard suspends search for shrimp boat captain near Port Aransas
Missing woman's cold case solved after car pulled from Brazos River
TOP STORIES
2 men charged with capital murder in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
Houston's Arab American community hopes for more recognition
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
After COVID-19 hiatus Thurgood Marshall swim team makes huge comeback
New technology will allow officers to hear 911 calls in real time
Houstonians hoping for relief from Biden's plan to combat gas prices
Show More
Suspect in stabbing of off-duty Surfside officer arrested after chase
Man accused in 2 murders out on $1M bond, records show
Bellaire HS baseball coach on leave over racism allegations
Federal marijuana legalization under consideration on Friday
Woman Turns to Ted after rent relief mistake nearly cost her eviction
More TOP STORIES News