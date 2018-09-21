Security guard nearly shot during confrontation outside car lot in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A security guard was nearly shot during a confrontation outside a car lot in northeast Houston.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday when one or more shooters opened fire outside a gated parking lot on Cavalcade off the Eastex Freeway.


Houston police tweeted that the security guard was shot at but not hit.

It's not clear why the suspect or suspects were trying to get into that parking lot.
