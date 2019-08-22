Security guard injured in shootout outside Clear Lake-area restaurant

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard was injured in a shootout outside of a southeast Houston restaurant while he was trying to check on a couple seen arguing.

It happened off Fuqua and the Gulf Freeway in the Clear Lake area early Thursday morning.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing in the parking lot when the armed security guard tried to intervene. The man then started shooting at the guard and the guard shot back.



At least two rounds went into the restaurant where people were inside eating, though police say no one was injured.

The guard was shot in the leg but is expected to be okay. Investigators say the couple drove off in a pickup truck to a nearby apartment complex, where they believe the couple lives.

Once they arrived to the complex, the suspect then started shooting at someone else.

"I'm not sure how the male got involved with that but the suspect, at some in point, fired at the male there and fled the scene," said detective Habukiha with Houston police.

Police detained the woman, but the man remains on the loose. He is a described as a Hispanic or white male with a heavy set build and facial hair.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshootoutman injuredshootinginvestigatorsman shotsecurityinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man says 'voices in head' told him to shoot deputy constable
Suspect with violent history linked to carjacking that injured man
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing student
1/2-priced beers return to Astros games on Thirsty Thursdays
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Massage Heights employee in Houston accused of sex assault
A tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday
Show More
Slingshot ride's cables snap moments before launch | VIDEO
Digital Deal of the Day
Babysitter accused of fracturing toddler's skull while high
Wrestler Ric Flair fires up Astros fans with first pitch
5 men, 85-year-old woman accused of sexual activity in woods
More TOP STORIES News