Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents sued by family of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Chris Stone

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of one of the students killed in the Santa Fe High School massacre is suing the parents of the gunman.

Christopher Stone and Rosie Yanas are suing the parents of Dimitrios Pagourtzis in the death of 17-year-old student Chris Stone.

Chris Stone and nine other people were killed last Friday when police said Dimitrios entered an art classroom and began firing. Thirteen other people were injured in the shooting.

According to the lawsuit, Stone's family are suing Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos for:
  • Failing to properly secure their weapons
  • Permitting their son to have access to their weapons and ammunition
  • Failing to obtain mental health counseling and services for their son
  • Failing to properly warn the public of Dimitrios' "dangerous propensities," and
  • Negligently entrusting their weapons to their son

"Had the Murderer not had available to him the weapons for his carnage, his hidden black rage might well have continued to simmer within, but, the life's blood of his teacher and peers, including DECEDENT CHRISTOPHER JAKE STONE, would not have been so horribly, callously and needlessly spilled," the lawsuit reads.

The family is seeking damages for Chris Stone's injuries and death.
