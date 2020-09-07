Search underway for missing siblings in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for two siblings who deputies say were last seen in north Harris County.

Martha, 13, and her younger brother Mario, 11, were last seen in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



Martha was reportedly wearing a red shirt with a bear, blue pants and purple and black shoes. She was also reportedly carrying a backpack. Mario was last seen wearing khaki pants and green soccer cleats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 713-755-7427.

