Search suspended for man who jumped off Carnival cruise ship

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man that went overboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship.According to the Coast Guard, the search covered more than 586 square miles before opting to halt operations Saturday evening.According to the ship's itinerary, the cruise ship left Galveston Thursday for a 4-day trip to Cozumel.The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, reportedly went overboard around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.The Coast Guard said this in a statement Saturday evening:The company released the following statement about the incident:Another cruise ship passenger, Darrell Byer, shot video of the Coast Guard looking for the 26-year-old man by helicopter and by boat."We got a pretty sad situation out here right now, man. A man overboard. We turned the ship around, and we're in a search pattern right now. I didn't know the passenger. Good idea, who it was, they were calling the name out for quite a while, several times," Byer said.