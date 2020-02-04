Search intensifies for 11-year-old Colorado boy Gannon Stauch missing for more than a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- The search has intensified for an 11-year-old boy in Colorado who has been missing for more than a week.

The FBI is assisting multiple agencies and volunteers in searching for Gannon Stauch.

"I'm begging, I'm pleading, if anybody has any type of lead, put yourself in my situation," his mother, Landen Hiott, said.

She begged everyone to stay vigilant, as Gannon requires special medication.

His stepmother, Letecia "Tecia" Stauch, was the last one to see him on Jan. 27 when he left to walk to a friend's house.

She said her family has received death threats since the boy's disappearance.

"I took care of Gannon for the last two years in our home. I would never, never, ever hurt this child," Stauch said.

Authorities on Monday night searched a new area about 10 miles from where the boy vanished, but heavy snow complicated efforts.

ABC News contributed to this report.
