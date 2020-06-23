Two contractors critically burned in Seabrook house fire explosion

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two contractors are recovering from severe burns this morning after a house exploded in Seabrook.Monday afternoon, neighbors heard a loud pop then saw glass shatter and flames shoot out of the home on Cottage Cove in the Mystic Village subdivision."I looked up and I could see glass coming down, then shortly after that...I could hear somebody hollering, coming down the street," a witness recalled. "The contractor was coming out of house. He was on fire and jumped in the pool."Authorities say there were four people in the house.Two contractors were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for their burns.Neighbors say the homeowner and his daughter were not seriously hurt, but were shaken up.Firefighters are still looking into what caused the blast, and say paint fumes could possibly be to blame.