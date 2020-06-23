Two contractors critically burned in Seabrook house fire explosion

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two contractors are recovering from severe burns this morning after a house exploded in Seabrook.

Monday afternoon, neighbors heard a loud pop then saw glass shatter and flames shoot out of the home on Cottage Cove in the Mystic Village subdivision.

"I looked up and I could see glass coming down, then shortly after that...I could hear somebody hollering, coming down the street," a witness recalled. "The contractor was coming out of house. He was on fire and jumped in the pool."

Authorities say there were four people in the house.

Two contractors were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for their burns.

Neighbors say the homeowner and his daughter were not seriously hurt, but were shaken up.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the blast, and say paint fumes could possibly be to blame.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookexplosionfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about applying for Harris Co. COVID-19 fund
Shots fired at HPD substation for second time in 2 weeks
Late afternoon and evening storms
Houston could become city worst affected by COVID-19 in US
SPONSORED: Running for a reason to benefit those who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis
Houston plans to test human waste for COVID-19 hot spots
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
Residents call police after finding man shot on front porch
Texas Children's Hospital will now accept adult patients
Houston reports new record high in single-day COVID-19 cases
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
ABC13 President sends warning after contracting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News