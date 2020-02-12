Science

Here's what NASA astronaut Christina Koch came home to after record-breaking mission

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After breaking a spaceflight record, a NASA astronaut finally gets to spend time in her home in Galveston.

Christina Koch returned to Earth last week from a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station, the longest spaceflight ever for a woman.



Hours after she landed, the NASA astronaut posted on social media saying, "This journey has been everyone's journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone's dreams into space.

I'm filled with gratitude to be back on the planet!"



"There were so many overwhelming moments," Koch said in her first news conference on Wednesday after returning to Earth.

So, what kind of food does a NASA astronaut who lives near the Gulf miss the most while being away in space?

"I had a couple people provide gifts, so, I came home to a kitchen full of chips and salsa, which was really exciting," she said.

READ MORE: NASA astronaut's husband excited for wife's return to Galveston

On her first flight into space, NASA said Koch participated in experiments that will provide researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.

"This will directly benefit the agency's plans to land the first woman and next man on the Moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars," said NASA.

Koch's mission by the numbers:

  • Koch's mission spanned 5,248 orbits of the Earth, a journey of 139 million miles. That's roughly the equivalent of 291 round trips to the Moon.
  • She conducted six spacewalks during her 11 months on orbit, including the first three all-woman spacewalks, spending 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station.


Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencegalvestonnasateacherastronautspacejohnson space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker dies when trench collapses in Rosenberg
Man accused of stalking and tying up rape victims in custody
SPONSORED: These cardiologists are the top in Houston
Baytown police officer seen punching suspect in viral video
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Wild hog attacks man and his 2 dogs in Montgomery County
Show More
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Disney van visits ABC13 to promote new movie 'Onward'
Counselors to be on hand after Sugar Land family found dead
Cold front moves through Houston bringing rain in afternoon
Violent criminals skirting GPS monitoring system
More TOP STORIES News