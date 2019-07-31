Science

Everything you need to know about polypropylene

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Polypropylene, not everyone can spell it, but everyone uses it.

Polypropylene is used to make thousands of plastic products that you use every day.

From automobile parts to chairs to product packaging, polypropylene is used everywhere.

Propylene was first perfected by Italian scientist, Giulio Natta as well as by the German chemist Karl Rehn in March 1954.

Polypropylene is made from the polymerization of propylene gas.

Propylene gas is extremely flammable.

Vapors may cause dizziness.

Fire may produce irritating and or toxic gases.
