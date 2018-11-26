The galaxies of science, astronomy, and pop culture have collided with the. As the world celebrates this critical mission, locals can explore the worlds of, aerospace, and industry with SpaceCom - The Space Commerce Conference and Exposition, a two-day space extravaganza running Nov. 27-28 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.SpaceCom invites industry professionals, global leaders, and decision makers shaping the commercialization of space to discover where technology and innovation can take us, according to a release. Focusing on Earth and in near and deep space, SpaceCom provides attendees a chance to rub elbows with NASA departments, discuss the International Space Station, and exchange ideas on deep space exploration.The convention will also integrate international space agencies and companies, providing a chance to form partnerships and collaborate on space initiatives with professionals from more than 30 countries. Industry pros can see how the world of space exploration can improve improve the tools, machines, devices, and services we use every day here on Earth in the fields of energy, advanced manufacturing, medicine, agribusiness, and maritime, per the statement.