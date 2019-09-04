Pasadena officer gives elderly couple direct number for emergencies

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena couple is thanking the police department for an officer's kindness."I cannot say enough about the Pasadena Police Department," Lenore Gordon said. "They are certainly an asset to our area."Her husband, Martin, suffers from Parkinson's disease and falls often. So for years, Lenore would call EMS for help getting him back in his chair.But every time an ambulance arrives, it costs them $187, so Lenore went to a neighborhood meeting to complain. That's where she met Officer Tray Marshall.Upon hearing Lenore's story, Officer Marshall gave her his direct phone number to call anytime.If he's not available, another officer will come by, free of charge."We're public servants here. If we get there and they need an ambulance, we'll call them, but we're going to be there to help him get back in his chair. It's not a big deal," he explained.Lenore was so appreciative, she even wrote a letter to the police department, letting the police chief know about Officer Marshall's kindness."What could be an awful situation has turned positive," she expressed."Our job is not just to put bad guys in jail. We're here to help people and part of that is helping people get back in their chair. It's that simple," Officer Marshall said. "These things like this kind of bring you back to reality that there are good people out there."