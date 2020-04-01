Science

Houston hospital first in nation to deliver crucial new coronavirus treatment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major Houston hospital is spearheading a crucial treatment in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. Houston Methodist is the first academic medical center in the nation to be approved by the FDA to transfuse donated plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient into a critically ill patient.

The experimental treatment was fast-tracked as the death toll in the coronavirus pandemic soared to more than 2,000 people across the United States and more than 100,000 Americans sick from the virus, according to a statement.

The concept of the treatment centers around the idea that plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies made by the immune system and is used to kill the virus. Transfusing antibody-rich plasma into a COVID-19 patient who is still fighting the virus may transfer the power of the antibodies into a healing, possibly life-saving therapy, according to the hospital.

SEE ALSO:

Doctors hoping treatment involving healed patients could help Houston dad recover from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Family hoping experimental blood tranfusion from COVID survivor can help loved one.



For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston
Can't pay your bills today? Here's what you can do
5-year-old hit by stray bullet after 5 to 6 gunshots were fired
1000 inmates expected to be released from jail
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
COVID-19 cases in Houston could peak around May 2
Missing woman possibly seen on street corner in NE Houston
Show More
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
You may have property to claim via Texas' Unclaimed Property
More TOP STORIES News