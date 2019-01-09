CAUGHT ON VIDEO

School van driver caught on FaceTime while behind the wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey school van driver caught on video using Facetime

Shocking new video shows a New Jersey school van driver chatting on FaceTime while behind the wheel.

In the video, you can see she's chatting while in charge of children's lives.

Michelle Urban says her 16-year-old son was nervous and alone in the van as he documented what was happening last Thursday.

Urban posted her son's video to Facebook saying, "Imagine if she was driving a child unable to speak or communicate. I am thoroughly disgusted."

"The next morning, I reported it to his school and the administration took it very seriously," Urban said.

The school district's superintendent says the driver is no longer permitted to transport students. Now, the state police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driveriphonecaught on videoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
More caught on video
Top Stories
Killer confesses crime to girl he sexually assaulted: records
Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana
Suspect at large after stabbing Brookshire worker to death
Border communities won't accept 'crisis' label ahead of Trump visit
'Stranded motorist' scams man of $50 with fake gold ring
Mom of 2 needs vehicle back after carjackers threaten her
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Deputy shoots burglary suspect who pulled gun out
Show More
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse to appear in court
E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents
Houston Texans nominate Santa Fe HS coach for NFL award
UNBEATEN NO MORE: UH handed loss at Temple, 73-69
Fire union to Turner: It's past time to implement Prop B
More News