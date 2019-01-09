School van driver caught on FaceTime while behind the wheel

Shocking new video shows a New Jersey school van driver chatting on FaceTime while behind the wheel.In the video, you can see she's chatting while in charge of children's lives.Michelle Urban says her 16-year-old son was nervous and alone in the van as he documented what was happening last Thursday.Urban posted her son's video to Facebook saying, "Imagine if she was driving a child unable to speak or communicate. I am thoroughly disgusted.""The next morning, I reported it to his school and the administration took it very seriously," Urban said.The school district's superintendent says the driver is no longer permitted to transport students. Now, the state police are investigating.