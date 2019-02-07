School bus driver accused of watching porn in front of kids

A school bus driver in New Jersey was arrested for allegedly watching porn in front of children.Police said two children from Indian Mills Elementary School were exiting the school bus around 8:30 a.m. Monday when they noticed the driver watching a pornographic video on his cell phone.The bus was reportedly parked at the time.The children told their parents, who alerted state troopers.After an investigation, police arrested 64-year-old Franck Lafortune, of Burlington Township. Lafortune was charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and released pending a court appearance.