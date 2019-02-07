School bus driver accused of watching porn in front of kids

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey school bus driver was arrested for allegedly watching porn in front of children on Monday.

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A school bus driver in New Jersey was arrested for allegedly watching porn in front of children.

Police said two children from Indian Mills Elementary School were exiting the school bus around 8:30 a.m. Monday when they noticed the driver watching a pornographic video on his cell phone.

The bus was reportedly parked at the time.
The children told their parents, who alerted state troopers.

After an investigation, police arrested 64-year-old Franck Lafortune, of Burlington Township. Lafortune was charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and released pending a court appearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pornographybus driverschoolu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
UH Cougars reveal 2019 football schedule
HPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on North Freeway
Show More
Man accused of feeding child crystal methamphetamine
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Girl missing after being dropped off at school in SE Houston
Man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
More News