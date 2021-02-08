Home & Garden

Is saving money by buying used appliances worth the risk?

By
If you are looking to save money on appliances, Consumer Reports reveals that if you buy appliances used, where you buy them could make a big difference.

Experts recommend avoiding yard sales and websites like Craigslist because an individual selling to you won't be able to give you a guarantee.

However, if you are buying from a reputable used appliance store, you will get at least somewhat of a warranty.

Action13 reporter Jeff Ehling said he paid $50 for a warranty on a used washer and dryer. His total cost for everything was $225.

He said the warranty came in handy when the dryer belt broke, and it was replaced for free.

Consumer Reports also said the brand of the appliance makes a difference.

"Consumer Reports reliability surveys of thousands of members found that LG, GE and Kenmore all earned a good or higher reliability rating for their fridges, ranges, washers and dryers," said Perry Santanachote of Consumer Reports.

Experts also suggested finding the manufacturer's sticker and checking to see if the machine has been included in a safety recall. If the machine doesn't have a model number and serial sticker in place, skip it. It could have been recalled, or scrapped, and illegally salvaged.

SEE RELATED STORY: Tips to keep your appliances lasting longer

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenpersonal financeconsumer reportssave moneyhometechnologyhome improvementappliancesaction 13consumer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas working to put FEMA-backed vaccine site in Houston, Abbott says
Mattress Mack will cash in on $3.4M bet for Super Bowl LV
Teens riding golf cart shot at in Sienna neighborhood
Warm start to the week, cooldown end of week
NAACP wants Baytown lake renamed because current name is offensive
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
New Biden rules for ICE point to fewer arrests and deportations
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Universities report increases in cheating over the last year
More TOP STORIES News