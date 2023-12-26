Pregnant 18-year-old disappears near San Antonio after never showing up to doctor's appointment

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

The 18-year-old from Leon Valley never showed up to her appointment to be induced. Here is what we know about her.

LEON VALLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant San Antonio-area 18-year-old has prompted a Clear Alert after she has disappeared.

Savanah Soto was last seen Friday, Dec. 22 in Leon Valley, according to police. She was in a gray 2013 Kia Optima with a temporary tag that reads 4289D57.

Leon Valley police said Soto was supposed to be induced on Friday but did not show up at the hospital.

She is described as being 5'1" tall, weighing 115 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

A Clear Alert is issued for missing, kidnapped, or abducted adults who are in immediate danger. It stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-812-3259.