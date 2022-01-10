Cy-Fair ISD students rally around teacher accused of putting son in trunk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11439685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cy-Fair ISD identified the teacher as Sarah Beam, seen here in a school promotional video. She is accused of keeping the teen in her trunk at a COVID test site.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's been a show of support for a Cy-Fair ISD teacher facing criminal charges for putting her child in the trunk of her car.A lot of people have questions after 41-year-old Sarah Beam, a Cypress Falls High School teacher and mother, was arrested over the weekend and charged with child endangerment after allegedly putting her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car so she wouldn't be exposed to COVID-19.ABC13 crews knocked on her door Monday, but no one answered.Video from the neighborhood shows a number of posters around her home, with messages like, "Don't judge a book by it's cover," and "We appreciate you."Other signs list the ways in which Beam has helped her students, including helping them to learn English and making it to college.Beam has been charged with child endangerment, which is a felony. She's accused of locking her son in the trunk of her moving car to avoid catching COVID from him while driving through a testing site.In addition to the posters seen at her home, there were a few letters taped to her windows, written by students.One of the letters read, in part, "To whom it may concern, the people who know Ms. Beam know the intentions in her heart and value her work and dedication in everything she does. I hope all these misunderstandings go away soon, and the truth comes out."According to a criminal complaint, Beam had driven to the Pridgeon Stadium testing site on Monday, Jan. 3, when the Cy-Fair ISD director of health services, who was working the drive-thru, saw Beam's vehicle with the teen in the trunk.Beam was said to have acknowledged to the director that her son was in the trunk due to him testing positive for COVID-19.Documents state that Beam kept him there to prevent her from getting exposed while driving her child to the stadium for additional testing.Officials went on to state that the health worker asked Beam to see the child. Beam reportedly unlatched the trunk, and he was lying down inside, without any safety restraints. The worker then told Beam no testing would be done until the child moved into the back seat of the vehicle.Beam was arrested and posted her $1,500 bond on Saturday, according to court records.ABC13 called the district attorney's office, who said at this point, there are no updates to her case.She has been with Cy-Fair ISD since 2011, but is currently on administrative leave.