woman killed

$1.2M bond set for Henry David Cossette who went before judge and claimed self-defense

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of dismembering Houston teen says it was self-defense

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man charged in the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Sara Goodwin appeared in court Thursday and claimed his actions were done in self-defense.

Henry David Cossette, 27, is accused of strangling Goodwin before dismembering her body earlier this month and hiding the remains. Cossette remains in jail on a $1,200,000 bond for her murder.

After court Thursday, Cossette's attorney said everything is not the way it seems.

"At this point, he had indicated that this was a self-defense situation. I haven't had an opportunity to do my own investigation to see the facts, but this is America and everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," said attorney Kevin Howard.

Goodwin was last seen on Feb. 6 near the 8600 block of S. Course Drive and Bissonnet in southwest Houston. Authorities believe she was killed that same day.

Nearly two weeks later, on Saturday, Feb. 19, Houston police officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire intentionally set inside an apartment at the address where Goodwin was last seen.

Investigators say Cossette was found inside the apartment and admitted to killing Goodwin before dumping her remains in the 1800 block of Fellows Road, about 15 minutes away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestmurderwoman killedmissing womanmissing personarsonself defense
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in NE Harris County
Woman shot and killed while walking home from store in NE Houston
Domestic abuse advocate urge community to help victims find safety
$1.2M bond for man accused of dismembering Houston teen
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified in shooting death of San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Aides fired after video shows brutal beating of 11-year-old student
Will Texas' new voting law silence thousands on March 1?
Carvana files car registration paperwork after Spring man Turns to Ted
Houston traffic: West Loop slated for more changes this year
2 lanes of Katy Fwy closed at Houston Ave. due to spool, HPD says
Show More
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level
Grieving community remembers deputy killed at mall in Sharpstown
Wind picks up tonight as temps fall into the 30s
3 ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
More TOP STORIES News