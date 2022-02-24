$1.2M bond set for Henry David Cossette who went before judge and claimed self-defense

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man charged in the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Sara Goodwin appeared in court Thursday and claimed his actions were done in self-defense.Henry David Cossette, 27, is accused of strangling Goodwin before dismembering her body earlier this month and hiding the remains. Cossette remains in jail on a $1,200,000 bond for her murder.After court Thursday, Cossette's attorney said everything is not the way it seems."At this point, he had indicated that this was a self-defense situation. I haven't had an opportunity to do my own investigation to see the facts, but this is America and everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," said attorney Kevin Howard.Goodwin was last seen on Feb. 6 near the 8600 block of S. Course Drive and Bissonnet in southwest Houston. Authorities believe she was killed that same day.Nearly two weeks later, on Saturday, Feb. 19, Houston police officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire intentionally set inside an apartment at the address where Goodwin was last seen.Investigators say Cossette was found inside the apartment and admitted to killing Goodwin before dumping her remains in the 1800 block of Fellows Road, about 15 minutes away.