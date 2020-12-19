Society

Santa makes an early visit to Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department continued its holiday tradition this year by lending Santa Claus its fire truck to take a tour of the city.

Santa plans to visit all residential streets, except closed and gated communities. On cul-de-sacs, he will stop at the end of the street and visit a bit.

His tour will take place Saturday, Dec. 19 until 4 p.m.

You can watch Santa head out from the fire station and begin his tour in the video player above.

But, don't worry if you miss him this year. You can catch him at Camp Fire Station 1 on 1610 Whitaker Dr. on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
