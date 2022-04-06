Gas odor at Santa Fe High School's cafeteria forced students and staff to evacuate, district says

Santa Fe High School Update

Students and staff at SFHS have been evacuated due to a natural gas odor in the cafeteria kitchen. All students are safe. Students and staff will remain outside until CenterPoint Energy deems the building safe for re-entry. — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) April 6, 2022

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Santa Fe High School students and staff had to be evacuated from the building Wednesday afternoon because of a gas odor in the cafeteria kitchen, the district said in a tweet.The district sent out the announcement at about 12:10 p.m. and by 12:45 p.m., students and staff got the OK to re-enter the building.All students are safe.Everyone remained outside until CenterPoint Energy deemed the building was safe.SkyEye captured the video above which shows a fire truck and some gas crews in the school parking lot."All students who were unable to finish their lunch due to the evacuation will be allowed to eat lunch," the district said.