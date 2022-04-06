school evacuation

Gas odor at Santa Fe High School's cafeteria forced students and staff to evacuate, district says

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Fe HS students, staff evacuated due to gas odor, district says

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Santa Fe High School students and staff had to be evacuated from the building Wednesday afternoon because of a gas odor in the cafeteria kitchen, the district said in a tweet.

The district sent out the announcement at about 12:10 p.m. and by 12:45 p.m., students and staff got the OK to re-enter the building.

All students are safe.

Everyone remained outside until CenterPoint Energy deemed the building was safe.

SkyEye captured the video above which shows a fire truck and some gas crews in the school parking lot.

"All students who were unable to finish their lunch due to the evacuation will be allowed to eat lunch," the district said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa fesafetyschool evacuationhigh schoolevacuationschool safetystudents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL EVACUATION
Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing
Elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members fall ill
Police say 10-year-old emailed school threats
Students evacuated for possible bomb threat
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed in apartment while family was in next room
Suspected drunk driver dies after crash with sheriff's deputy
Twin brothers accused of carjacking Cypress mom
Beloved Tex-Mex restaurant to open at Minute Maid Park
MLB approved electronic device in effort to eliminate sign stealing
Wind Advisory in effect as cool front races through Texas
Wanted suspect abused child over 2-year period, victim's mom says
Show More
Ex-Trump officials urge Gov. Abbott to declare border 'invasion'
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Man attempted to abduct 3 girls in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say
Funeral plans announced for Pct. 7 deputy killed in fiery crash
Biden Nominates first woman to lead US military branch
More TOP STORIES News