Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street' coronavirus town hall

NEW YORK -- We all know Santa Claus has a high-risk, but very essential job.

That's why it's reassuring to know that he got vaccinated against COVID-19 by the country's top infectious disease expert himself.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Elmo and his "Sesame Street" friends in a special Town Hall episode that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Dr. Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."

The special also talked about the vaccine, testing the vaccine so it's safe for children, being grateful even if you get fewer presents this year, when kids can hug their grandparents, and ways that kids can make a difference in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Winter is here! The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta clauscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineanthony faucisesame street
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting causes crash on North Beltway
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
It's Christmas week! Santa is bringing the cold to Houston
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
2nd stimulus should come before January, UH professor says
Vigil held for father killed in crash involving HPD officers
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Show More
Pleasant start to the week... Chilly Christmas Day
Ariana Grande is engaged, shows ring on Instagram
Are pythons safe to eat? FL scientists explore
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
8 nuns at Wisconsin retirement home die of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News