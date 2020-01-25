Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at packing house in California

FRESNO, California -- A woman has died after authorities say she got her clothes caught in a raisin processing machine at a packing house in Sanger, California, on Friday morning.Fresno County sheriff's officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company Dehydrator around 11 a.m.Officials say Yaneth Lopez Valladares was removing debris from equipment when something went horribly wrong.The 33-year-old working mom had some loose clothing, which got caught on a piece of equipment.A couple of coworkers who were working a short distance away noticed she was trapped. They immediately powered down the equipment and called 911.Valladares was severely injured.By the time first responders arrived, she was no longer breathing.Officials say she had been working at the facility for two years.The news devastated those on the property.Some were left in tears, heartbroken and shocked by what happened.To help them cope, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Chaplaincy unit was there to provide comfort to those impacted.Valladares' boss was too shaken and distraught to speak to us on camera, but he says his heart goes out to her family and friends.Cal OSHA is investigating the incident, which could take a few months to complete, and released this statement:They will also be looking to see if there were any violations at this facility and if proper training was given to employees.