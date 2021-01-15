Katy ISD football player injured in crash to go home this weekend

Samuel "Sam" Mills, a football player for the Tompkins High School football team, was ejected from his vehicle when he lost control and hit a curb while driving home from work. He had just wrapped up his shift at the Chick-fil-A on Pin Oak Road, according to his mother, Carrie.
Sam was in ICU for almost two weeks, but his community in Katy, and across the country, have been covering him and his family in prayer. Since being moved out of ICU, Sam has been in TIRR undergoing physical therapy and working on getting better.
On Thursday, Sam and his mom, Carrie Mills, spoke with ABC13 about his journey.
"For right now, I'm just working on core, like sit-ups, pushups," Sam said. "I'm doing agility, sprints. We're playing football, soccer, basketball. I'm doing speech therapy. I'm doing a lot of stuff."
Carrie told ABC13 they are very thankful he will be coming home on Sunday.
"That was a big shock to us," she said.
Carrie also expressed her thanks to the community for helping them during Sam's journey.
"God had his army ready for this situation, because I know mentally and physically I was not ready for this," she said. "So I just felt, as the community of Katy or even all around the country, people were just shouting out with prayers, cards, food, and gift cards and I was just not expecting any of that. The community has been amazing. I couldn't have done it without any of them.
ORIGINAL STORY: Teen football player in ICU after serious weekend crash
In a previous update on the StandwithSam Facebook page, Sam was seen in a photo standing up and walking. Mills also reportedly spoke with his parents.
"This is nothing short of a miracle! We are so grateful for the continued prayers and encouragement! Sam you are a fighter! Keep fighting!" a previous post read.
The family has been posting update's on Sam's recovery on social media. The last update we published was on New Year's Eve when the teen was successfully listening to commands and attempting to breathe on his own.
WATCH: Man says he helped Katy teen in crash that left him in ICU
In addition, a GoFundMe page has also been created to help the teen's family.
The video above is from a previous story.