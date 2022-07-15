15-year-old to become the youngest Sam Houston State University graduate, school says

Nehemiah Juniel, at just 13 years old, received his Associate of Science degree, and now, at 15, he will graduate in August with his bachelor's degree in health sciences.
According to SHSU's website, Juniel was doing pre-algebra at 5 years old, and has always been eager to learn more.
At 15, Nehemiah Juniel will be the youngest student ever to graduate from SHSU. He will graduate this August with his degree in health sciences.— Sam Houston State (@SamHoustonState) July 15, 2022
He will soon start studying for the MCAT to pursue his dream of becoming a cardiologist. #BearkatExcellence https://t.co/WawFSXyGc2
"Don't get discouraged if you run into a few issues or if you fail a couple of times. As long as you keep trying, you will eventually reach your goal," Juniel told SHSU.
