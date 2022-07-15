sam houston state university

15-year-old to become the youngest Sam Houston State University graduate, school says

EMBED <>More Videos

The youngest Sam Houston State University graduate is 15-years-old

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Sam Houston State University released in a tweet Friday that a 15-year-old will be their youngest student ever to graduate from the school.

Nehemiah Juniel, at just 13 years old, received his Associate of Science degree, and now, at 15, he will graduate in August with his bachelor's degree in health sciences.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to SHSU's website, Juniel was doing pre-algebra at 5 years old, and has always been eager to learn more.



SEE ALSO: Teenager is University of Houston's youngest graduate for the second time

"Don't get discouraged if you run into a few issues or if you fail a couple of times. As long as you keep trying, you will eventually reach your goal," Juniel told SHSU.

The university said Juniel will soon start studying for the MCAT to pursue his dream of becoming a cardiologist.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhuntsvillesam houston state universitygraduationcollegecollege studentgradsstudents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY
George Ranch HS track star to keep her talents close to home
Do the Bearkats have what it takes to get crowned champions?
SHSU wins against South Dakota State in FCS Championship game
Sam Houston State Bearkats win against James Madison University
TOP STORIES
Alvin ISD response to girl's sexual assault 'a slap in face,' mom says
Expect delays after another weekend of closures on I-610 and I-69
Altuve's latest injury could sideline Astro through All-Star Game
Emu spotted running from Houston police in Greenspoint area
Less rain and hotter temps this weekend
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Driver of big rig accused of near-fatal collision, police say
Show More
Houston Texans settle 30 claims related to Deshaun Watson allegations
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Waterspout winds push child on shore along Galveston Island
2 men in stolen car tried to run deputy over before chase, Pct. 4 says
Women steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods: Video
More TOP STORIES News