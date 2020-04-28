Texas chain of hair salons says it may defy governor's order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas chain of salons might defy the governor's order and reopen for business.Tune Up The Manly Salon operates 47 locations across the Lone Star State with 600 employees. The owners said they want to be back in business. They're confident they can maintain safe practices and social distancing while cutting hair."We're going through a process right now. We're having conversations with the entire leadership group, our franchisees and figuring out if we allow ourselves to be subject to the executive order or if we take the position that the executive order is unlawful and unconstitutional and is overreaching by the governor himself," said CEO Anthony Milton. "There's a fair chance that we are looking at reopening some select salons as soon as possible long before the governor gives us his formal approval."Anthony Milton, Jason Pazderny, and Candice Weeter said the order is not fair to salon owners and stylists everywhere. They said they maintain high sanitary measures and will continue to do so. They will require employees to wear masks and adhere to 25 percent occupancy rules."It's a slap in the face that they would take the position that an Applebee's is better prepared to handle a pandemic than we are," said Milton. "Because they're not."ABC13 reached out to the governor's team for comment. We're awaiting a response.