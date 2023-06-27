The NFL offered its condolences to former Texans QB Ryan Mallett's family on Tuesday.

JJ Watt on Texans teammate Ryan Mallett's death at 35 years old: 'Gone way too soon'

Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett, who famously engaged in a competition over the starting role in former coach Bill O'Brien's offense, has died, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday.

While the league didn't disclose details of the 35-year-old's death, the NFL passed on its thoughts to the University of Arkansas alum's friends and family.

"The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the NFL posted on social media.

A former 2011 third-round pick of the New England Patriots, Mallett played with the Texans for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, starting a half dozen games before he missed a team flight to a road game.

Mallett also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 to 2017 before retiring from the league.

Recently, Mallett was a head coach at a high school in Arkansas.

Mallett's former Texans teammate, JJ Watt, led the tributes to the QB.

"Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother," Watt tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back to this article for updates.