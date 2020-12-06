rudy giuliani

Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, Trump tweets

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" the president tweeted Sunday, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump had not reported on the 76-year-old's condition.

Giuliani continues to lead Trump's legal challenges in an attempt to block Joe Biden's victory, despite mounting losses in court. Attorney General William Barr even told the Associated Press that the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

As recently as Thursday, Giuliani was at the Georgia state capitol, where he asked lawmakers to overturn the state's election results and select their own electors. Video shows Giuliani entering the capitol without a mask and high-fiving a supporter.

On Wednesday, he appeared at a four-hour Michigan legislative hearing to argue that fraud had occurred.

The diagnosis comes more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development.

Last month, Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to Trump, said he tested positive for coronavirus.

The extraordinary spread in Trump's orbit underscores the cavalier approach the president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 280,000 people in the U.S. alone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldrudy giulianipresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RUDY GIULIANI
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Southwest Freeway crash at Beechnut
Taqueria owner found shot to death inside business
Houston Texans fall to Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 action
Criminal mischief suspect dies in HPD custody
Another violent weekend plagues Houston
Missing realtor found unconscious inside car in Louisiana
1 killed while trying to help crash victim
Show More
Man's body found on NE Harris County road
Male student suspended for violating dress code with nail polish
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack
SpaceX launches cargo ship
2 countries embrace 'immunity passports' despite WHO guidance
More TOP STORIES News