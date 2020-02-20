Lockdown lifted at all Royal ISD campuses after report of threat

PATTISON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lockdown of every Royal ISD building was lifted late Thursday afternoon after district officials were made aware of a potential threat.The district said the campus-wide measure was lifted just after 3:30 p.m. Its transportation and dismissal went on as normal, but with additional law enforcement supervision.Under the lockdown, the district said no one was allowed inside or outside any of the schools' buildings.Royal ISD said the threat came from someone who is not affiliated with the district and said the person "intended to enter a campus building to cause harm to students.""At no time were any students in danger," said the district.Students were released according to standard dismissal procedures once the lockdown was lifted. School will resume as normal on Friday.The district is located northwest of Katy and is based in Pattison, Texas.Its schools include Royal ISD High and Junior High School, Royal Elementary and Royal STEM Academy.