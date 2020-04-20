Sports

Local NFL draft profile: Meet Elkins' Ross Blacklock

By
HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Ross Blacklock is a ferocious athlete just like his father. Jimmy Blacklock is Ross' father, and is also a legendary Harlem Globetrotters player.

His father is one of the many mentors that helped pave the way for him.

"I had a coach pass away when I was a kid. He helped a lot in sports, track, football and basketball. But definitely, those two people, my parents and my family," said Ross.

He may have stared at TCU, but he always represents Missouri City, and he's another Elkins star on his way to greatness.

"I am proud to be that guy. We do not have a lot of people who have come out of Elkins," said Blacklock. "We have had a couple. Jake Mathews, and my teammate Kenneth Murray coming out this year. We are trying to put our school back on the map."

Ross could go anywhere from the mid first round to the early second round, but regardless, it will be an unforgettable experience.

"The emotions are going to be surreal. It has not hit me yet," said Ross.
