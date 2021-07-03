Woman shot to death inside car in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman who was shot to death was found early Saturday on a Rosenberg Street.It happened around 2 a.m. near Crestone.The woman was inside a Mercedes when the shooting happened, but it wasn't clear what led to the incident.A man was interviewed by Fort Bend County deputies early Saturday, and authorities said he was cooperating with their investigation.The man told investigators that the woman pointed a gun at him and he fired at her in self-defense, according to sheriff's deputies on the scene.There was no word on the woman's identity.