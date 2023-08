No injuries were reported when a plane went down in Rosenberg after running out of fuel, DPS said.

SkyEye captures small plane that skidded off Rosenberg runway after DPS says pilot ran out of fuel

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A small plane skidded off a runway in Rosenberg after the pilot reportedly ran out of fuel.

According to preliminary information from DPS, the pilot had to land quickly, hitting a fence near Lane Aviation and FM 2218.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where crews could be seen working to clear the damage.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.