Robbery erupts into gunfire at SW Houston taco stand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are on the run after they robbed customers at gunpoint at a taco stand in southwest Houston.
Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows the gunmen during the robbery, which happened around 10:36 p.m. on March 3 at the Rosales Taco Stand on 6301 Ashcroft.
The robbers pointed their guns at one of the customers as they went through his pockets. They then turned toward a second customer, who was sitting in his car, and robbed him as well.
As the gunmen took off, one of them fired shots, hitting the taco truck and narrowly missing one of the customers.
Police say the robbers got away in separate vehicles. One was in either a light-colored, 1998-2002 Honda Passport or Isuzu Rodeo while the other was in a silver 2-door Infiniti G35 or G37 with a moon roof.
Police describe the first suspect as a short Hispanic male with short black hair, a slim build, and between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a royal blue shirt, dark pants, and a dark bandana around his neck. He was armed with a long silver revolver.
The second suspect is described as black male of medium height and medium build between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. He wore a black hoodie with the hood up, light pants and white gym shoes. He was armed with a black semiautomatic pistol.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges of the suspects in this case.
Tips may be submitted to 713-222-TIPS or online.
