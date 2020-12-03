Rooftop Cinema Club announces Holiday drive-in lineup as it moves popular drive-in cinema to EaDo

This month will serve as a preview of the new venue while the transition is underway, and therefore movie-goers can take advantage of "soft-launch" pricing throughout December, starting with a weekend of drive-in favorites and holiday classics like "Love Actually," "Home Alone," and "Last Holiday." Rooftop Cinema Club will officially cut the ribbon on its all-new drive-in experience and renovations in January.
"After searching high and low for a new drive-in home, we are thrilled to have landed at such a beautiful location where we can take the best of our Sawyer Yards venue and build upon it," said Gerry Cottle, owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club.
"We look forward to bringing more Love, Peace & Great Film to Houstonians in this much-needed time."
"We've been so grateful to the community for supporting our pop-up drive-in theater, and I'm grateful to leave what we started in very good hands," said Space City Shows founder and entrepreneur Khairi Sharif. "Rooftop Cinema Club shares a similar passion and purpose for outdoor cinema coupled with a unique experience, and as I work on my next venture, I'm excited to see where they take it."
Rooftop Cinema Club hosted its final screenings at Sawyer Yards this past weekend and will be soft opening the new EaDo location on Dec. 5, with the endearing and festive rom-com, "Love Actually," at 8:30 p.m.
The Experience
Rooftop Cinema Club's number one priority is guest and team safety and wellbeing, therefore precautions taken at its previous location will also be followed here. The Drive-In at EaDo is set up to be completely contactless and social-distance-friendly. Masks are required if you exit your vehicle for any reason, including going to the restroom or picking up concessions.
Movies will be projected onto a 40-foot screen facing rows of cars parked 10 feet apart. The audio will be broadcast over an FM radio signal. Guests can purchase concessions, food, and beverages completely contact-free through their mobile devices, including from local food trucks The Burger Joint and El Patio. Restrooms and sanitation solutions will be available on site, and staff will be in masks.
Ticket Information and Schedule
During December only, The Drive-In at EaDo will offer soft-launch pricing where tickets range from $18-27 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive. Soft-launch ticket prices are:
Weekend (Friday - Sunday)
- The Movie Buddy $22 - reserves one vehicle for up to two guests
- The Movie Squad $27 - reserves one vehicle for three or more guests
Weekday (Monday - Thursday)
- The Movie Buddy $18 - reserves one vehicle for up to two guests
- The Movie Squad $24 - reserves one vehicle for three or more guests
The Drive-In at EaDo will be open seven days a week. Doors open an hour before the first screening and 30 minutes before the second.
Community Screenings
Since launching its first U.S. drive-in back in May 2020, Rooftop Cinema Club has hosted weekly Community screenings where all ticket proceeds go to a local charity. To date, the company has raised more than $47,000 across the five cities it operates drive-in cinemas, and $21,000 of that has come from the Houston venue.
Community Screenings at the EaDo location will take place during the second screening every Sunday. Tickets will cost only $5 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, making a night out at The
Drive-In accessible to more Houstonians. December's ticket proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests will also find a donation box onsite to drop off any food items from the food bank's most-needed item list found by clicking here.
- Instagram: @RooftopCinemaClub
- Facebook: @RooftopCinemaClub
- Twitter: @RooftopCinema
- #RCCDriveIn
Rooftop Cinema Club
The ultimate open-air cinema experience, Rooftop Cinema Club started as a single rooftop in London's Shoreditch in 2011 and has now expanded globally with three rooftop venues in the UK and five in LA, NYC, San Diego, and Houston. Sold out crowds enjoy sunset movie screenings under the stars using state-of-the-art projectors, high-quality personal headphones, comfy deck chairs and cozy blankets, all coupled with the best food and drink around. In addition to rooftop venues, Rooftop Cinema Club now presents five family-friendly drive-ins across Texas, Florida, and California, ideal for the age of social distancing, with more locations opening up soon nationwide.