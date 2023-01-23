Protests in downtown Houston emerge for the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

On a day like today 50 years ago a landmark decision was made by the country's highest court stating the constitution gave people the right to choose to have an abortion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty years ago, on Sunday, a landmark decision was made by the country's highest court stating the constitution gave people the right to choose an abortion.

Fast forward half a century, and marches are happening across the country after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in 2022. Now, some are demanding again for women to have the right to choose.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US

Two demonstrations happened in downtown Houston as some in the community showed their continued discontent with abortions being made illegal in Texas.

"So many women fought and died for access to safe and legal abortions, and finally in 1973, it happened. And unfortunately, in 2023 it doesn't happen anymore in Texas and more than 20 states," Rona Smith, with the Houston United Front against fascism organization, said

Activists like Smith are upset and feel the country's going backward on human rights.

"We're out here in defense of people's rights, in defense of people's healthcare rights," Vivek Venkheraman, from the party for socialism and liberation, explained.

SEE HERE: League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law

This subject puts lawmakers in the hot seat as the 2023 legislative session begins.

"Well, we hope they take action. And what we've seen historically in the past is that the only way they take action is when they feel pressure from the people," Venkheraman said.

ABC13 asked what kind of action they hope to see lawmaker take.

"I'm hoping that pressure is put on state legislators where hopefully they will open this up to a vote. To the people of the states and allow us to decide," Smith said.

RELATED: Texas lawmaker files joint resolution to bar legislature from restricting abortion access further

While some focus on what can be done on the state level, others want a national change.

"We've spent a long time talking about abortion rights and Roe V. Wade. But what we see now in Texas is also an attack on contraception and the right to use birth control. And so I think it's really important for people to understand that when we talk about these sort of most intimate personal private decisions that as much as we heard like. I said this was a States' rights issue. That Roe v. Wade was a kind of endgame. It's not, and contraception, as far as I can tell, is what's next. That's certainly true in Texas," Representative Lizzie Fletcher said in an interview with ABC13.

Fletcher tells ABC13 Democrats in congress will push for a national law protecting abortion. Republican leadership has said it will work on legislation to outlaw it in every state.

Click here for more abortion-related stories in Texas



For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.