RodeoHouston reveals 2024 genre lineup and a suite new contest for savvy fans

HOUSTON, Texas -- In Houston, rodeo season is year-round, but that doesn't mean we can't get pumped for the annual big announcements like the genre reveal. RodeoHouston has just released the entertainment genre lineup for the 2024 season.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts series kicks off on Feb. 27, 2024, and as is tradition, the Opening Day act is country, which follows the next day for Armed Forces Appreciation Day, before moving to Christian on Feb. 29 (one wonders if Lauren Daigle will fill that slot).

March 1 sees hip-hop/rap, meaning rodeo fans will likely get a third, and perhaps final, installment of our rap icon Bun B's rodeo Takeover in honor of the rodeo's Black Heritage Day tradition - let's call it the ultimate trilogy from the Trill OG and burger king.

