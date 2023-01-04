Rory's Inspirations

Fresno, California -- Don and Kelly Bain have turned their rock collection into a budding business. Whether it's a statement necklace or pair of earrings, each piece of jewelry is a work of art that comes in various shapes, sizes, and colors. The inspiration behind the stones is the same throughout the collection. Don and their son Rory would collect minerals and rocks for years, starting when Rory was just six years old. It's a hobby Don nearly gave up when Rory died by suicide at the age of 19. Until a friend invited him to collect in one of Rory's favorite spots. It was the anniversary of Rory's death-and the trip seemed to be unsuccessful until a chance sighting. The Lapidary Arts rock shop encouraged him to join the gem and mineral society to learn to cut and polish stones and get back into what he loved to do.

What started as a way to honor his son soon blossomed into a business called Rory's Inspirations. For seven years, their jewelry has been on display at local farmer's markets, where you can shop by piece or get a stone wire wrapped to order. The Bains share Rory's story as well as resources for those in crisis and support for survivors of suicide.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.